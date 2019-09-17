Officials: Electrician dies at Cabin Creek mine

An electrician at a Cabin Creek mine died on the job early Tuesday morning, state officials said.
Steven Vernon Keeney, 40, of Sylvester, was working at Panther Creek Mining, LLC, American Eagle Mine. He was shocked about 12:20 a.m., the state Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said.
This was the country's ninth coal mining death this year, and West Virginia's third. The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating, a spokeswoman said.
Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sent out separate news releases offering condolences.