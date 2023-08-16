The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta had an estimated economic impact of $37.2 million — almost $6 million more than last year's event, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday.
Attendance for the five-day festival was up approximately 10,000 people, drawing an estimated 220,000 visitors. A fifth of attendees came from more than 50 miles away, and 65% of visitors stayed overnight.
Twelve percent of total spending in Charleston during Regatta was from visitors, and 19% of all restaurant spending in the city was from out-of-towners.
After the Charleston and Huntington areas, Washington, D.C., was the origin market for the largest number of visitors.
"The D.C. market for us is incredibly important because people from the D.C. market spend more money," said Tim Brady, president and CEO of the CVB.
D.C. visitors spent 44% more than guests from other cities, and almost 90% of them stayed overnight, Brady said. Other top markets for out-of-town attendees included Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Parkersburg.
Brady said the visitor data was tracked anonymously by ZIP code through credit card and cellphone data. The economic data was calculated through an Event Impact Calculator from the company Destinations International.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she anticipated good numbers from the event, but did not expect the figures to be up from last year, the festival's first after a 13-year hiatus.
The event is becoming a destination for East Coast travelers, she said.
"This is the place to be, to live, to raise your family, or to have a great long weekend with us," she said.
The city of Charleston and Kanawha County put $100,000 each into the Regatta. Additionally, Charleston provided support through fire, police, trash and other services.
"This is the largest return on investment we have in the city of Charleston, far and away," said Goodwin.
Goodwin, a former state Tourism Commissioner, said it takes three years to get an event just right.
"This is now the Fourth of July tradition, and it will be for years to come," she said.
The dates for next year's Regatta have not been officially announced, but Brady was positive the festival would return. He said there's always room to improve the experience by making it more efficient and adding new events.
He said he wasn't surprised by the numbers, saying he could see the attendance was higher, particularly during the Flo Rida concert.
"You just feel this energy all throughout the footprint of Regatta and even during the day leading up to those acts, there's great energy down on the Boulevard," he said.
It's not just the economic boost that's important to Brady. There's also the community impact.
"There's more pride of place," he said. "People [are] excited for Regatta to invite their friends and family to come to Regatta and see it for themselves and participate in it and have fun. Just that community spirit that it builds — that's exciting for me, too."
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive