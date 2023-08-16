Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Regatta impact announcement
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announces the economic impact numbers for the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta during a news conference Wednesday.

 Ashley Perham | Gazette-Mail

The 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta had an estimated economic impact of $37.2 million — almost $6 million more than last year's event, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday.

Attendance for the five-day festival was up approximately 10,000 people, drawing an estimated 220,000 visitors. A fifth of attendees came from more than 50 miles away, and 65% of visitors stayed overnight.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

