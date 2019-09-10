Officials unable to confirm report of MCHM spill in Boone

State officials weren’t able to confirm an anonymous report of a chemical spill Tuesday.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James posted on social media Tuesday saying a MCHM chemical spill had been reported, and later said by phone that he was notified about a reported leak 77 miles upstream from St. Albans’ intake center in Madison, in Boone County.
Terry Fletcher, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection, said the National Response Center had received an anonymous report about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The National Response Center then notified the DEP’s homeland security and emergency response unit.
“Caller reports the coal companies are contaminating streams from three drain pipes at a dam resulting in the water in the streams to be discolored and have a licorice smell,” the NRC report says.
Neither the DEP nor the state Department of Health and Human Resources were able to confirm the spill, officials from both departments said.