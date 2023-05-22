Kanawha County officials delayed a trout release out of caution after “potentially several thousand gallons” of crude oil spilled down a hillside and into Blue Creek on Sunday.
The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Kanawha County Emergency Management responded to the call of a possible spill and an odor on Sunday morning and found a valve opened on a crude oil storage tank, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
They were able to close the valve immediately.
The DEP's Hazardous Materials Response team and oil and gas inspectors are coordinating on the cleanup with the well/tank owners, the commission said. Booms have been placed in several locations, and heavy equipment has been moved in to clean up the oil.
The county commission had planned to have its spring trout release Monday, but postponed it until Tuesday out of an abundance of caution, they say.
Officials with the Kanawha County Commission and the town of Clendenin will begin stocking the Elk River at the public water access at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Then, there will be more trout stocking in Blue Creek, the commission said.
West Virginia American Water sent a representative to the site and is monitoring the water.
Kanawha County Emergency Management officials checked the streams multiple times on Sunday and again Monday, the commission said, and did not see any product in the water.
Officials checked from Sanderson and downstream to the confluence with the Elk River and did not notice any sheens or other visible evidence of contamination. No fish kills or any other dead aquatic life have been reported, the commission said.
At this time, the commission said, officials do not believe the spill caused harm to the public or wildlife in the area.
