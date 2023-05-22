Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha County officials delayed a trout release out of caution after “potentially several thousand gallons” of crude oil spilled down a hillside and into Blue Creek on Sunday.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Kanawha County Emergency Management responded to the call of a possible spill and an odor on Sunday morning and found a valve opened on a crude oil storage tank, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.

