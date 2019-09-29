On File: Sept. 29, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Aaron McClure Hayes, 43, and Diana Marie Carpenter, 45, both of Elkview.
Tyler Tracy Miller, 27, and Jessica Nicole Cooper, 23, both of Dunbar.
Mark Alan Tincher, 29, and Jennifer Dawn McCartney, 25, both of Charleston.
Timothy Wayne Knoble, 41, and Helen Nicole Arthur, 41, both of St. Albans.
Marcello Fiorillo, 54, and Jennifer Lynne Minnich, 45, both of Charleston.
Maria Elena Taylor, 44, and Kelly Ann Helton, 30, both of Charleston.
Juan Manuel Martinez, 31, and Sarah Elizabeth Estep, 26, both of Charleston.
Gary Elliott Hudson, 70, of Winifrede and Arletta Sue Anderson, 66, of Alum Creek.
Jeremy Alan Mitchell, 25, and Tiffany Lynn Wright, 27, both of Scott Depot.
Nathan Daniel Tatich, 21 and Lauren Alleen McClanahan, 22, both of Charleston.
Donald Ray Smith III, 31, and Tia Marie Brown, 29, both of Elkview.
Robbie Brian Stewart, 46, of South Charleston and Elizabeth Doreen Jones, 40, of Vienna.
Anthony Shawn Berry, 45, and Laura Ann Nelson, 38, both of Sissonville.
Tyler Benjamin Thomas, 26, of Kenna and Rebecca Lynne Hesser, 23, of Charleston.
Kevin Bradley Crist, 33, and Stephanie Hunter Nickell, 28, both of Cabin Creek.
Matthew Steven Wazelle, 35, and Mae Elizabeth Gingerich 27, both of Charleston.
Darrell Wayne Holstine Jr., 38, and Amber Nicole Blevins, 38, both of Elkview.
Jonathan Allen Myers, 38, and Rebecca Ashley Claxton, 32, both of Cross Lanes.
Tyler Robert Lee Miller, 24, of Alkol and Karen Michelle Smith, 26, of Elkview.
Lance Vincent Wheeler, 29, and Jessica Lee Smith, 29, both of Charleston.
Colby Matthew Brogan, 24, of Sod and Laura Michelle Talbert 20, of Sissonville.
Eddie Lee Adkins, 53, and Tina Marie Adkins, 52, both of Charleston.
Timothy Dale Dixon II, 35, and Katie Marleigh Baldwin, 34, both of Charleston.
Michael Thomas Mollohan, 25, of Shinnston and Crystal Dawn Smith, 26, of Charleston.
Phillip Malek Ealy, 21, and Tommisina Jane Brooks, 31, both of Charleston.
Joshua Dwane Henkel, 29, and Ashlie Nicole Byers 26, both of Nitro.
Michael Allen Casdorph, 26, and Latasha Nicole Gibson, 27, both of Charleston.
Edward Dean Hill, 48, and Jennifer Kay Bass, 44, both of Shrewsbury.
Samuel Taylor McCray, 35, and Ashley Elizabeth Cole, 35, both of Belle.
James Lloyd Leavitt Jr., 44, and Angel Kristina Carter, 39, both of Charleston.
Shannon Christian Shank, 40, of St. Albans and Lisa Jo Lambert, 39, of Charleston.
Scott Michael Bossie, 46, and Kayla Lynn Jusko, 32, both of Charleston.
Douglas Moore Detwiler, 67, and Claudia Starr Miller, 69, both of Charleston.
Justin David Bishop, 35, of Clendenin and Jennifer Lee Miller, 33, of Elkview.
Robert Steven Reed, 54, and Emily Grace Miller, 40, both of St. Albans.
Russell Eugene Reed, 48, of Eleanor and Lisa Darlene Young, 49, of South Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Stephen Michael Craffey, 36, and Jessica Daune Lewis, 34, both of Winfield
Paul John Mangini, 40, of Scott Depot and Katherine Maria Criniti, 30, of Hurricane
Dustin Eric Donohoe, 29, of Winfield and Haley Alexa Trail, 26, of Cross Lanes
Terry Dwayne Garrison, 43, and Shayla Lynn Davis, 27, both of Buffalo
Bryan Eugene Cox, 38, and Danielle Nicole Cox, 37, both of Red House
Ernest Oren Cochran Jr., 51, of Red House and Celia Darlene Prouse, 48, of Hometown
Brent Matthew Jarrett, 29, and Victoria Danielle Smith, 25, both of Winfield
Charles Travis Winter, 24, and Katelyn Dawn Powers, 26, both of Winfield
William Russell Tenney Jr., 35, and Taylor Ruth Young, 23, both of Hurricane.
Mitchell Glen Perry, 22, and Karen Rose Ball, 18, both of Nitro.
David Lee Walls, 78, of Hurricane and Bonnie Sue Lykens, 67, of Belle.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Scott Helton Nation Jr. from Ann Marie Nation.
Bessie M. Weese from William T. Weese.
Stephanie Renee Kiser from John Thomas Kiser.
Mary F. Keefe from Shane M. Keefe.
Lisa Leann Jackson from William Lee Jackson III.
Gary Lee Bishop from Rebecca Dawn Bishop.
April Perry Noble from Gregory Lee Noble.
Mary Therese McCauley from Lucinda Francis Jarrell.
Amelia Lynn Jarrell from Michael Lester Wiseman.
Angela Renee Stamper from David Raymond Stamper.
Michael Dean Winfree from Francis Sue Winfree.
Diana Lynn St. Charles from Cecil Patrick Walker.
Bonnie Sue Taylor from Frankie Allen Taylor.
Melisa Lynn Reynolds from Larry Dewayne Reynolds.
Ashleigh Virginia Bowden from Brian Keith Wines.
Walker Wadsworth from Maintalesa Wadsworth.
Chasity Lynn Wilson from Leon Wilson Jr.
Ronald Ray Walls from Lori Ann Walls.
William David Webb from Casey Jo Webb
The Putnam County divorces were not available by press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Bill Huddleston to Premier Homes LLC. Lots, Jefferson District, $85,000.
Eleanor L. Byrnes to Adam S. Holtsclaw and Ashley L. Bradshaw. Lots, Charleston, $136,000.
Mack E. and Vivian G. Parsons to Alice J. Ray. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $255,000.
James Michael and Terry S. Wiley to James F. Wygal III. Lot, Jefferson District, $161,000.
Bonnie Sue Morris to Karen A. Holmes. Lot, St. Albans, $131,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Janell L. Stratton. Lot, Union District, $139,101.
Gregory Wayne Gillespie, Zachary Gillespie and Andrea Gillespie to Andrew C. Bays. Lots, Nitro, $222,000.
Daniel T. Yon and Melissa Eakle Leasure to State Bank of Texas. Lot, Charleston, $3,870,000.
Daniel T. Yon and Melissa Eakle Leasure to State Bank of Texas. Lot, Charleston, $2,580,000.
Reynolds Real Estate Co. to Leonard E. Fields. Lot, Cross Lanes, $115,000.
Sandra T. Wilkerson to Cynthia W. Hanna. Lot, Charleston, $200,000.
Frame Electric Inc. to Sparks Family Holdings LLC. Lot, Charleston, $120,000.
Luvena C. Hall to Linda L. and Clarence Pauley. Lot, Union District, $159,000.
John K. and Lesli D. Wright to Jane Jackson-Fowler and Todd A. Fowler. Lot, South Charleston, $255,000.
Joseph T. Stickels to Jarrod M. and Rebecca Stowers. Lot, Poca District, $130,000.
Carolyn S. Cavendish to Alberto Coustasse-Hencke and Soledad V. Barrera. Lot, Charleston, $325,000.
Leoncia M. Santiago to James and Terry Wiley. Lot, St. Albans, $155,000.
Jennifer Lucas to Shawn Lanham. Lot, Union District, $126,000.
Steve W. Lovejoy, et al, to Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
Gregory A. Rider to Alan Foss. Lots, Charleston, $121,000.
Natalie M. Harris and Samuel Pauley to Donald A. Morrow Jr. Lot, South Charleston, $92,000.
Mark E. Sanders Sr. to Alex M. and Carolyn S. Hill. Lot, Nitro, $144,500.
PTA Land Company LLC to Jeff Roy. Lot, St. Albans, $500,000.
Valerie Thaxton to Ashley P. Plemmons. Lot, Union District, $157,000.
James Michael and Tiffany Dawn Dempsey to Emma C. McCormick. Lot, Malden District, $104,000.
Diana S. and James P. Breedlove to Rancil J. Sr. and Deborah Hayes. Lots, Jefferson District, $122,500.
Esta Ross Jr. and Diana Holmes Allen to Steven D. and Amy R. Ullman. Lot, Union District, $265,000.
Helen L. Walker to Kathryn M. Lester. Lot, Charleston, $315,000.
William N. Barnes Jr. and Cecila N. Barnes to Katherine L. Porter. Lot, Loudon District, $140,000.
Christopher and Apry Butler to Paula Reilley. Lot, Charleston, $155,000.
Jeff and Connie Sheets to Miranda D. Chestnut. Lot, Charleston, $125,000.
David A. Dent to Nicole L. and Jason M. McCartney. Lot, St. Albans, $260,000.
Briana Mae Chapman Bilotte and Joshua Randolph Chapman to Norma Sue Thomas. Lot, Malden District, $115,500.
Wade C. Samples to Joseph F. and Angel Cabell. Lot, St. Albans, $86,000.
Michael A. Bailey, et al, to Jason A. Martin. Lots, Union District, $128,000.
Geraldine McCallister to Kimberlie L. Richmann. Lot, Union District, $177,000.
Dennison Land & Development LLC to Jessica Raja. Lot, Charleston, $440,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 19 and 26, 2019:
Jack D. Chapman to Samantha D. Craig. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
KT&T Enterprise LLC to Danna L. Taylor. Lot, Nitro, $80,000.
James E. Hailey to Matthew E. and Maggie B. Harper. Lot, Poca, $159,500.
Angela Berry to Karen L. and Earnest L. Stevens III. Lot, Curry District, $75,000.
Robin Lynn Thomas and Kelly Ann Arbaugh to Kathy L. Hammack. Lot, Scott District, $207,000.
Avid Neil Cawley and Ramona Lockwood to Roderick Lee Boggs. Lot, Poca, $82,500.
Terri Gould to William E. Jr. and Sandra J. Handley. Lot, Scott District, $282,000.
John Lynn Summers to AB Contracting Inc. Lot, Scott District, $305,000.
Kelly Dawn Bowling to Michael K. Flowers. Lot, Scott District, $79,500.
GL Equities LLC to MAT Equities LLC. Lot, Scott District, $400,000.
Douglas L. McComas, Kathryn J. Johnson, Michael G. McComas and John C. McComas to Charles A. and Kayla R. Craigo. Lot, Poca, $154,900.
Christopher D. York, et al, to James H. Hailey. Lot, Scott District, $160,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Sept. 19 and 26:
Barbara Tyran Love, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Douglas Ray Hall II, Kenna, Chapter 7. Assets: $304,269, Liabilities: $297,694.
Randy Hugh and Joetta Faye Halstead, Madison, Chapter 7. Assets: $175,773, Liabilities: $193,994.
Everett Don and Sandra Kay Gibson, Kenna, Chapter 7. Assets: $182,350, Liabilities: $160,484.
Randall Anthony and Nancy Kay Dobbins, Left Hand, Chapter 7. Assets: $46,355, Liabilities: $35,120.
Jason Lee Adkins, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $41,325, Liabilities: $99,434.
Mary Anthony Workman, Dry Branch, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Mary Leah Neal, Hico, Chapter 7. Assets: $12,448, Liabilities: $29,924.
Corey Randall and Whitney Leigh Howard, Ronceverte, Chapter 7. Assets: $148,720, Liabilities: $293,503.
Ronald Lee and Pandora Ellen Buckland, White Sulphur Springs, Chapter 7. Assets: $106,786, Liabilities: $92,118.
Regina Lynn Mullens, Coal City, Chapter 7. Assets: $103,446, Liabilities: $126,423.
Lola Jean Wills, Hinton, Chapter 7. Assets: $6,388, Liabilities: $15,173.
Ashley Dennise Traybor, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,695, Liabilities: $299,549.
Phyllis Marie Mills, Midway, Chapter 7. Assets: $3,110, Liabilities: $35,635.
Angela LaRa and Kevin Gary Lovejoy, Sod, Chapter 13. Assets: $57,752, Liabilities: $79,723.