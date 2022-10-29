The house got out of control.
“I wanted to buy a house,” Shelly Cuisset said. “I was talking to some people who said it would be better to build one. I didn’t expect it to be that big, but it was.”
Spanning 10,000 square feet, the European-style mansion at 6 Quarry Ridge sat empty for four years and, according to Cuisset, had been poorly cared for in the few years prior.
Now, it awaits a most humbling fate. At noon Nov. 9, Joe Pyle Auctions will sell to the highest bidder the once-grand mansion, complete with substantial grounds, swimming pool, tennis court and circular driveway.
The 14-acre property is surrounded by woods. Trees enfold a structure that looks breathtaking in some photos and ready for the wrecking ball in others.
“Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Charleston’s finest homes,” the Pyle site says of the house. “This spacious house and grounds are ready for restoration to their former glory.”
The house rests directly above the State Capitol on the south side of the Kanawha River. It’s a dream house turned into a semi-nightmare. That has not curbed interest in the property, according to Pyle.
“It’s certainly the most unique property we’ve been able to take to market in the Kanawha Valley,” Pyle said in a telephone interview. “It’s so surprising when you get on those grounds. You don’t expect it. You’d think you were in London or Paris.
“We’ve gotten activity from all over. The property gathers excitement from the internet marketing side. We’re seeing inquiries from all over the United States. It needs restoring. It wasn’t taken very good care of.”
Pyle said he believes a buyer would be paying “10 cents on the dollar,” considering its grandeur, though tattered, and the money invested in the structure.
“They clearly spared no expense when doing it,” said Debbie Flanigan, a Pyle agent. “You couldn’t duplicate that house now for $12 million ... It would just be wonderful for entertaining.”
Pyle said the Gazette-Mail would not be allowed on the property, per the owners’ wishes.
A winding path
The fact the house has been abandoned and is now up for auction is the news peg for this story, but its genesis is a tale of its own, gleaned from a truncated interview with Cuisset and other research. Subsequent attempts to talk to Cuisset were unsuccessful.
Shelly and Gerard Cuisset received part of a trust fund set up by Shelly Cuisset’s uncle Lyell Clay, who died in 2007. The money came from the sale of Clay Communications, which Clay helmed until its 1987 sale. Terms were not disclosed. Clay Communications included the Charleston Daily Mail and Register-Herald in Beckley and television stations in three states.
Clay established the Clay Foundation, which according to a 2010 Associated Press article had by then given $100 million to 98 organizations. That amount included $59 million to the Clay Center, the arts and sciences center which bears his name.
Shelly and Gerard Cuisset were living in France when the Clay Communications sale happened. She had lived there since the age of 6 when Cuisset’s divorced mother picked up and moved across the water.
Not long before, in 1953, Charleston had been rocked by the murder of Cuisset’s grandmother, Charleston Daily Mail owner Juliet Stanton Clark. Her murder is the subject of “Murder on Staunton Road” by Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, a much talked-about tome in its second printing.
Arch Jay Alexander III, Cuisset’s brother and Juliet Clark’s grandson, was the only other person in the house that night. He slept through it. The child had been spending the night to allow Clark’s daughter Juliet Alexander to rest from giving birth to twins eight days earlier.
Only one of the three children, Shelly Alexander Cuisset, would live to adulthood. First, Shelly’s twin died three days after birth, then Shelly’s brother, the little boy who slept through the crime, sloshed turpentine on himself while playing in a basement. The flame from a hot water heater set him on fire. He died of his injuries a few days later. It all happened in three months.
Cuisset said her mother initially wanted to see “old France” but then put down roots.
Life in France suited her fine, Cuisset said.
“It was fun,” she said. “I lived in a neighborhood where a lot of kids had fun. I was a tomboy and did a lot of stupid things like boys do. My petticoats and dresses would be black because I’d be doing the same things as the boys.”
She met Gerard, a French military pilot, and the two had three children. All the offspring live in Charleston. Gerard died in 2018, after living alone in the Quarry Creek mansion for about five years. The couple divorced after 40 years of marriage.
“We had good times and bad times like any other couple, ups and downs in life," she said. Cuisett said her husband suffered five strokes and could not keep up the massive property. He died at 67.
Cuisset said she has two sons, 45 and 38, and a daughter, 30.
Before the trust money came, Cuisset said, she and her mother “weren’t waiting for anything. My mother raised me in a way to be modest. I was not waiting for the wealth or whatever. We lived a normal lifestyle. My husband was a pilot. We had a normal life.”
The trust is known as the Juliet Lyell Sheldon (Shelly) Alexander Cuisset Real Estate Trust, according to Pyle’s listing.
Coming to West Virginia
Cuisset said she was not happy with the three builders employed over seven years to construct the mansion.
“It was built poorly,” she said. “More a money pit than anything else. There was a lot of water damage in the house. The pipes in the wintertime got so cold they busted the floors up.
“It took seven years to build it, but they built it too fast, I think. They should have taken their time. We were in Europe and couldn’t keep watch over it.”
Pyle said the house has been inspected and is structurally sound.
Cuisset said she and her husband came to West Virginia to help care for a 97-year-old relative. The couple opened Café de Paris on the corner of Capitol and Quarrier streets in 2005. The restaurant closed in 2009.
DT Prime Steakhouse now occupies the space.
During the life of Café de Paris, Shelly Cuisset and Café de Paris were sued in 2005 over claims they failed to repay promissory notes of $15,000 and $5,000. Cuisset also got into a spat with the city over colors used on the exterior and a mural of the Eiffel Tower. The color didn’t blend well with the surroundings, the city maintained, and the mural was supposed to be an actual Eiffel Tower miniature, with lights.
Cuisset said the family could not tend to the restaurant properly after returning to France following the death of Gerard Cuisset’s father in 2009.
What now?
Someone itching to live in a grand house with a great view – and with plenty of time and money to spend on restoration – might find the property appealing.
Concrete around the pool is grimy and the water full of algae. A bathroom picture shows exposed insulation that has fallen to the floor after the ceiling had been removed. A big black marble column stands in the middle. Floors look unfinished in several shots.
Owing to its French owners, the house contains a section with faux storefronts, one of which reads “1900 La Cremaillare,” a nod to a Paris restaurant. A wine cellar looks as if it could hold hundreds of bottles. A handsome brick arch leads into it.
“We’re excited about it,” Flanigan said. “It will be interesting to see who gets it and what they do with it.”