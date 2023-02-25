Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

One month after fire destroyed an apartment building in Charleston’s East End, many of the displaced residents have moved to other properties owned by the same company.

The Jan. 25 blaze at the Regal apartment complex left residents of 32 units homeless. Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, which has been assisting those affected, said 25 of those residents have moved into other buildings owned by Patriot Services Group. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

