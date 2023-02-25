One month after fire destroyed an apartment building in Charleston’s East End, many of the displaced residents have moved to other properties owned by the same company.
The Jan. 25 blaze at the Regal apartment complex left residents of 32 units homeless. Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, which has been assisting those affected, said 25 of those residents have moved into other buildings owned by Patriot Services Group.
Residents of seven other units in the building have made other arrangements for housing, O’Neal said.
Besides the Regal, Patriot Services Group owns nearly 1,000 housing units across 24 properties from Charleston to Huntington, according to its website.
Josh Williams, a city of Charleston refuse truck driver, is one of the former Regal residents who signed a lease with a different property company.
“There was just some problems,” Williams said. "I know a few other people that live in other properties owned by them and they had a lot of the same complaints I did throughout my tenure there once they took over. I just wanted to go a different route."
Williams said since Patriot Services Group took over, the building had some “unsavory types” and there was a lot of traffic in and out of the building.
“The summer was really bad with trash outside," Williams said. "There was stuff in the hallway, people running up and down the hallways all times at night, which, I mean, they said, 'Call the cops' and you know, some residents did.”
Williams said toward the end of his time at the Regal, before the fire, things were getting better.
“I really liked the apartment. Location was great, right there on the river," he said. "Maybe it just took them a while to get their bearings, or ... maybe they hired the wrong people to oversee things at first.”
Rashawd Gray, who lived at the Regal since December 2018, is still looking for a new place. Gray said the building owner offered him a couple apartments, but one was too far away from his two places of employment and another seemed like a bigger version of the Regal.
“I think it was time for like a new start with a new company,” Gray said. “You know, [that’s] just my opinion. I really didn't trust them any much anymore.”
An investigation by the Charleston Fire Department found that the building’s alarm did not sound during the fire, which was reported around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 25. After the building was demolished in the course of firefighters battling the blaze, the cause of the fire was ruled “undetermined.”
Richard Simms, deputy fire marshal for the Charleston Fire Department, said no penalties have been imposed because the Regal did not have a working fire alarm at the time of the fire. The fire department cannot prove the owner was at fault, he said.
Simms said the building was in compliance with a requirement that the alarm system be inspected yearly by the alarm company. It had last been inspected on March 24, 2022, he said.
“So technically, it's still in compliance at this moment because [inspections are] good for a year,” he said.
“Now, as to why the actual alarm didn't go off, we don't know the answer to that because, of course, the building was demolished,” Simms added.
Messages for the building’s alarm company, Appalachian Signals and Products, and to Patriot Services Group were not returned.
A report supplied to the Gazette-Mail from the city of Charleston as part of a Freedom on Information Act request, the Regal had 26 fire-related emergency calls since 2018. The majority of those calls were for fire alarms.
Simms said the number is not high and, to him, does not indicate a problem. The fire department frequently responds to certain apartment buildings, he said.
“We have certain buildings like Carroll Terrace, Lee Terrace, all our high rises, Vista View apartments -- these are places with multiple apartment units,” Simms said. “Since they have multiple apartment units, you have different people that work different hours and you have different people that cook at different times. Most of the time, that's what we're going in there for, because somebody's forgotten something on the stove and it sets the alarm off.”
The fire department didn’t respond to the Regal as frequently as some other buildings, Simms said.
Charleston Fire officials say in September 2022, the Fire Marshal’s Office received an anonymous complaint that the Regal did not have a working fire alarm. A corrective action plan was issued to the building’s management, Capt. David Hodges told reporters last month.
“I believe that electric service had been disrupted that supplied the electricity for that panel,” Hodges said during a news conference last month. “A corrective action plan was issued that day. It was immediately corrected that afternoon.”
Seth DiStefano, who lived at the Regal for seven years, also won’t be moving to another property owned by Patriot Services Group. He said he plans to move to another apartment on the East End.
He said he hopes the city keeps on eye on fire suppression systems for renters going forward.
“We have some folks who have a lot of units out there. And if this had happened at night, as opposed to the middle of the afternoon, I really don't think all of us would have made it out,” DiStefano said. “You don't see a lot of foot traffic on Kanawha Boulevard in the evening in the middle of January. ... It seems clear to me that there is ... the need for more diligence to make sure people who are renting have a safe place to live.”
DiStefano, the policy outreach director for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, said the fire was also a reminder of how important it is to keep local governments funded.
“The fact that the fire alarm did not go off ... very clearly put the Charleston Fire Department behind the eight ball because they didn't get the call until the smoke was pouring out in the building," he said. "But despite that, they very quickly, very methodically and systematically got everyone out. And that is not just a testament of their personal resolve as firefighters, and that's important. It's a testament of making sure that the fire department has what they need to respond to these types of things. And that takes money.”