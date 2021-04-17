Longtime customers and friends of Ivor Sheff trickled in to Sheff’s Trunk on the Lee Street triangle in downtown Charleston the week after the beloved fashion icon and band leader died.
“People loved him,” said Meridith Barth, who bought the store from Sheff six years ago. “That’s what I witnessed. He was just a lot of fun to be around.”
Sheff died March 18. He was 71.
Born in 1949, the Charleston native was a fixture in downtown Charleston and local music for decades, evolving as the city and times changed around him.
In 1968, as a Charleston High School senior, Sheff helped form The King Sound Interpreters with guitarist Curtis King, a local musical phenom who could play different instruments.
Bassist Kai Haynes played in King’s earlier band, King Curtis and the Noble Nights. He said the band formed around King and three female vocalists.
“The girls were really good,” Haynes said.
Sheff played keyboards but didn’t read music. He owned a good keyboard. The keyboardist for the Noble Nights had an unreliable pump organ that malfunctioned, so Haynes said King showed Sheff some chords and they built a new band.
“Ivor was a good guy, and he also helped take care of a lot of the business stuff,” the bassist said.
At a high school follies show, The King Sound Interpreters got the attention of a manager who helped the teen band book time to record a single and put together a tour.
Sheff was the only one in the band with a driver’s license. Parents of the other kids weren’t so sure about sending their sons and daughters on the road. Sheff’s mother, Florence, convinced the other parents to let their kids go.
“She gathered them all together and said they’ll be all right,” Sheff's sister Marjorie said.
The band opened for The Temptations, The Four Tops and Otis Redding, among others, Haynes said.
Saxophone player Morris Hambleton and his brother Billy played in the band. Morris said not every place they went in the South knew what to make of them.
“We were a band of blacks, whites and Jews. I guess they hadn’t seen a lot of that,” he said.
They had occasional trouble. In Birmingham, Alabama, a fire broke out in their hotel. No one came to evacuate them. At a South Carolina motel, all the white people climbed out of the swimming pool after Billy jumped in.
“We had some interesting experiences,” Morris said.
Haynes said the band came off the road after the mothers of the band’s female vocalists told them to come home.
Back in Charleston, The King Sound Interpreters dissolved and reformed into King Curtis Caravan of Entertainment. Sheff continued to perform with King and attended West Virginia State University through the ROTC program.
After graduation, Sheff was obligated to enter the military. The Army sent him to Fort Pork, Louisiana. Sheff put together a group and entered the base’s battle of the bands. His band won, gaining the right to compete against bands from other bases.
“Instead of going to Vietnam, Sheff ended up going around playing serviceman dances for a couple of years,” Sheff's brother Marc said.
After Sheff’s two-year hitch was up, he returned to West Virginia.
In 1975, he landed a music union job filling in for a keyboard player. That gig led Sheff to form The Production Company, a band he led for decades.
Sheff also worked at restaurants and sold gold jewelry out of the trunk of his car, typically at the Lee Street Triangle.
His younger brother Gary worked for him sometimes.
“I was 13 years old and he would buy me a couple of slices of Graziano’s pizza to help him downtown,” he said. “With all the pretty girls walking around back then, I was in seventh heaven.”
Sheff also brought his teenage brother to clubs and bars.
“I was a roadie for the band,” Gary Sheff laughed.
Sheff worked for former Mayor Danny Jones 40 years ago at his former ribs restaurant.
“He played music for me,” Jones said. “He bused tables, and he used to sell gold jewelry out of a suitcase.”
Jones recalled asking Sheff to get to a table and the entrepreneurial young man asking Jones to wait a moment. Sheff was in the middle of a sale.
When Jones opened a barbecue restaurant on Quarrier Street two years ago, he said, Sheff offered to come work for him -- if nothing else came up.
“He was just wonderful to be around and a lot of fun,” Jones said. “He had that party band and brought a lot of happiness to people.”
The Production Company played for a wide range of audiences, including governors Gaston Caperton, Bob Wise and Joe Manchin.
Caperton had Sheff and The Production Company perform at a Christmas party at the World Trade Center in New York.
“He made it all fun,” Sheff’s sister Ilene Goodman said.
Meanwhile, Sheff’s jewelry and fashion accessories business grew.
Gradually, he moved from selling out of a suitcase or the trunk of his car to a booth at Greenwald’s Department Store. He changed locations in town a few times before finally settling on Lee Street in the mid-1990s, not far from where he’d started.
Sheff’s Trunk was a go-to for fashion for years. Goodman said her brother always had an eye for color and style. As a teenager, he used to dress his sisters and their mother at home.
“He just had a knack for what looked good,” Marjorie said.
“But at the same time, he’d tell you what didn’t look good,” Marc added.
“He was always very honest,” Gary said.
Sheff loved helping customers find or refine their style and enjoyed trips to New York and Las Vegas to shop for clothes. He wasn’t much of a gambler but savored the shows and food.
“Ivor wasn’t a gourmet,” Goodman said.
Sheff's close friends included Otis Laury, chef and founder of Laury’s restaurant in Charleston. Sheff's brothers and sisters said he ate many fine meals but liked home cooking and junk food, too.
“He just loved food,” Marjorie said.
Long hours at the store, late nights leading his band and a hit-or-miss diet took its toll.
He suffered his first heart attack in his late 40s. Continued heart trouble led to several bypasses and 22 stents, but Sheff refused to slow down.
Gary said he took his brother to Cleveland Clinic to see a cardiologist one December. The cardiologist told him, “Your brother needs four bypasses.”
Gary told the doctor “OK, let’s do them.”
The cardiologist explained Sheff had begged off, saying he had business to finish and needed to schedule the surgery in January.
Gary asked the doctor if he knew what his brother did. He had no idea.
“I told him he had a retail business and was in a band. He was thinking about the holidays and playing Christmas parties,” Gary said.
The cardiologist said he wasn't sure Sheff would make it back. Sheff had no business getting up on stage, the cardiologist said.
Sheff made it back. Surgery didn’t change him.
His brother Marc said he was driving Sheff back to Charleston when he spotted something.
“He saw those golden arches,” Marc said. “Ivor wanted to get a hamburger.”
Marc told his brother he’d just had heart surgery. He wasn’t stopping to get him a hamburger.
“I’ll just get a little one,” Sheff promised.
Sheff continued to work even after Barth bought his store.
Before the pandemic, she said, Sheff still came in occasionally and often was found outside playing music during ArtWalk.
Sheff's mother died at 95 in January. Sheff was also ill and undergoing cancer treatment.
Gary said his brother had been in pain but remained active. The two of them volunteered Saturdays at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center during the Kanawha County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, helping direct people through the lines and escorting others in wheelchairs.
“He was a great brother,” Gary said. “One of a kind.”