With about a year left before the city’s next election, volunteers with one organization are in the process of finding who they hope will be the next members of Charleston City Council.
Charleston Can’t Wait, part of WV Can’t Wait, has been hosting town hall meetings, canvasing neighborhoods and surveying city residents about what they want from their local government. The information they gather this fall will ultimately be the basis of a platform for city council candidates the organization endorses in the 2022 election.
“We are a group of volunteers who is unwilling to turn away from pain,” volunteer Rachel Rubin said of Charleston Can't Wait. “That's really what this is born out of, realizing that Charleston is in, not just one, a number of crises. And we're unwilling to have city government that doesn't reflect how committed people are to keeping each other safe, to making our city better.”
WV Can’t Wait started with Democratic candidate Stephen Smith’s unsuccessful bid for state governor in the 2020 election. Along with Smith, 101 West Virginia political candidates during that election signed on to the organization’s pledge not to accept corporate money and ran together, co-chairperson Katey Lauer said.
“When Stephen Smith ran for governor, we built a statewide platform so that he was running on basically a job description that was written with input from thousands of West Virginians,” Lauer said. “We're doing the same thing in Charleston, but on a local scale.”
The organization’s process for finding candidates flips traditional politics on its head, she said.
“Instead of asking candidates what is the thing that they're going to do and depending on them for their sort of pitches....We're creating a job description for them based on input from the people they are intending to govern," Lauer said.
Lauer said in Charleston, the organization is mainly focused the city council election. Stephen Smith did not return an email request for an interview.
At one of the organization’s recent town hall meetings, a handful of participants sat at the East End Community Park and talked about their ideas for what the city needs. More low-income housing and studio apartment space in the city were two suggestions.
Rubin led a discussion about what the city does with its $100 million annual budget and what participants would do with that budget instead.
Most cities, Rubin said, are run in a “purposely opaque” way. People are empowered by learning how the city operates and what levers there are for a person or group of people to make a change, she said.
“It's pretty astounding to learn that for a city of its size, not the largest city in the world, we spend $100 million a year, and we have $40 million more coming in American Rescue Plan funding,” Rubin said. “And it's really hard to exercise power if you don't know what the levers are and you don't know what is possible.”
Part of the organization’s efforts have focused on listening to people in the community the political process has traditionally left out, Rubin said. They’ve partnered with health groups to talk with unhoused people and sent short surveys to people at South Central Regional Jail.
As of last month, half of the 400 letters it sent to the jail had been returned, Rubin said.
"The response rate has been incredible, and it's been really moving to know that people care deeply about what happens in the city," Rubin said. "Honestly, their feedback has been very similar to that which comes out of a town hall: 'I want things for kids in my neighborhood to be able to do.' 'I want substance use treatment for me and for people I care about.' 'I don't want them to be locked up.' 'I want green spaces,' 'I want our roads fixed.' 'I want municipal broadband...'"
So far, Rubin said, the Charleston residents who have responded have mentioned a variety of issues the city faces: housing, a rising number of HIV cases and overdoses, for instance.
“People are worried for their friends and family members they want to be able to keep people safe,” Rubin said. “We hear specifically about a need for real, brave harm reduction in the city. We hear a lot about a housing crisis in the city. We have incredible amounts of dilapidated and abandoned homes, and we have a lot of people without a home. So we need both to be able to make properties safe to make them affordable and to make them livable."
Organizers also hear about infrastructure needs like clean water and good roads and the need for more green spaces, she said.
"People worry a lot about the air here," Rubin said. "People worry a lot about access to the internet, which are just non-negotiable things to have in a living, thriving city that people want to stay in and people want to move to."
WV Can't Wait is also hosting candidate training sessions for people interested in running for city council. The trainings are an opportunity for people to learn what it takes to run for office and what it takes to be endorsed by WV Can’t Wait, Lauer said.
“We're very excited to talk to people that want to run in the Charleston City Council race, even if they're on the fence about it and still deciding,” she said. “We think these kind of trainings and conversations are the thing that can help people decide.”
Lauer said the organization intends to have a draft of its platform ready in November and will spend that month finalizing it. In December, they plan to ratify their platform and open up the candidate endorsement process. Candidate interviews are next. The organization plans to announce its candidate slate in February.
For Charleston Can't Wait to make substantial changes to city government would take more than one or two successful city council races. Charleston City Council has 26 members: one for each of its 20 wards and six at-large members. All city council seats are up for grabs every four years.
Fourteen people attended one of the organization's candidate information session last month. Lauer said she expects some, but not all of them will run.
"We don't know that all of them will receive our endorsement," she said. "The platform hasn't been written yet. But we're interested in as many candidates as are interested in signing onto the platform."
For more information on WV Can’t Wait events, email Lauer at katey@wvcantwait.com