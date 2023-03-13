Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After 17 years, the organizers of the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Car Show say they’re calling it quits.

The event’s executive board late last week announced the cancellation of this year’s event and all future shows.

