After 17 years, the organizers of the Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Car Show say they’re calling it quits.
The event’s executive board late last week announced the cancellation of this year’s event and all future shows.
Board president Jack Jarvis said the loss of volunteers and sponsors due to the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the decision to cancel the longstanding event.
“COVID took some of our volunteers and some of them’s retired and moved south and we just haven't been able to round up enough..." he said. "We lost several sponsors also, and we just can’t round up enough volunteers and sponsors. We've lost quite a bit of money where some of them’s out of business now and some of them’s downsized because of COVID.”
The event’s board also said the city of Charleston’s plan to construct a bike and walking path on Kanawha Boulevard would have affected the event, held each October on the Boulevard.
The "Capital Connector" project would transform 3.75 miles of Kanawha Boulevard, from Magic Island to the 35th Street Bridge and include the expansion and addition of sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic-calming and pedestrian safety facilities, dedicated bike lanes, streetscaping and lights.
Jarvis said organizers were told if the construction didn't start this year, it would start next year and would remove one lane of traffic from the Kanawha Boulevard.
“We would not have the place to put cars on one side of the Boulevard then because we have to leave an emergency lane for any medical vehicles or anything," Jarvis said. “So we wouldn't have been able to have the show when it's completed.”
In a statement, the city of Charleston said officials informed organizers that the Capital Connector Project would not have affected the event this year. Once the project is complete, the city is happy to “happy to troubleshoot any concerns," officials said.
“The Charleston Rod Run and Doo Wop Car Show has been a key event in our Capital City for more than a decade — bringing in visitors from across the Mountain State and from across our country,” the statement said. “Time and again, we’ve received positive feedback from our local businesses regarding the event's ability to pack hotels, restaurants and shops.”
The city said it was disappointed to hear the event is canceled. The city’s proposed 2024 budget includes a $30,000 contribution to the event.
Jarvis thanked Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin for the city's support and former mayor Danny Jones for his help starting the event.
Jarvis said planning for the first Rod Run event started in 2005, when organizers were trying to find a way to encourage people to visit Charleston. The first event was held in 2006.
“We thought we'd have a car show, and then we put some stuff with it,” Jarvis said. “Because the ladies that come with their husbands, a lot of them are not really into cars like the men are. So we had the Shops at the Doo Wop there at the hotel and we had the bands each night, and we had our big fireworks on Saturday night, too.”
Jarvis said board spent $392,000 in cash and in kind donations for the event in 2019, the year before COVID-19, Jarvis said. There’s no way for organizers to come up with that kind of money this year to produce a show like they want to put on, he said.
In 17 years, the Doo Wop was canceled only once, in 2020 due to COVID-19. Jarvis said the event drew thousands of people and pumped millions of dollars into the local economy. During the 2022 event, there were 703 registered cars from 13 states and Canada.
Jarvis said he’s sad not to be hosting the car show anymore mostly because he’ll miss the people.
“Some of these people come and we only see them once a year,” Jarvis said. “We may talk on the phone to them a time or two but we only get to see them in person when they come from out of state, and so forth.
"We'll definitely miss those people," he said.