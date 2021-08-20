An outside audit of a portion of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s finances uncovered no misconduct.
The personnel committee of the ambulance authority’s board met Friday morning to review an audit of the agency’s employee fund account, which is made up of contributions from employees and used to pay for staff parties and events, among other things.
The ambulance authority’s board of directors voted in July to hire Arnett Carbis Toothman to audit the fund after an employee alleged misuse of the fund.
The report from Arnett Carbis Toothman notes that for the period of the audit — July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 — all credits and debits to the account had supporting documentation and there were no differences between amount posted to the ledger and the amount supported in the documentation.
“The board did receive this audit and I just want to say they did not find any improprieties on the authority in this audit,” Jennifer Herrald, the board’s vice president, said during the meeting. “We just want to make sure that is clear.”
The audit focused only on the ambulance authority’s “employee fund,” an account made up of employee contributions and used for staff parties and celebrations.
John Shaheen, an accountant for the ambulance authority, told committee members that for years the ambulance authority has had another line item under the agency’s general operating budget called an employee relations account that has gone toward Christmas parties, a dinner to honor retirees and other items.
The personnel committee on Friday voted to move the account made of employee paycheck withholdings to a separate employee association and to recommend the board’s audit and finance committee look into the agency’s use of general funds for employee parties and other events.
In addition to the audit from Arnett Carbis Toothman, the State Auditor’s Office continues its investigation into the ambulance authority’s complete general fund and payroll.
Steve Connolly, director of the Auditor’s Office Public Integrity and Fraud Unit, said a “fast” audit and investigation could take six months. Investigations involve looking at bank statements and expenditures and obtaining documents from vendors to verify what’s put into the agency’s records is what’s on file with them. Connolly said the ambulance authority has been cooperative with the investigation, which may mean a quicker turnaround.
“We’re going to be above board and transparent and if there are allegations and malfeasance then those will be brought to the prosecutor and decisions will be made,” Connolly said. “If there’s not, then we won’t ever get there.”