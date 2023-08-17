Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cement truck I-64
GAZETTE-MAIL

As of 11:30 a.m., an overturned cement truck at the Institute exit on Interstate-64 East has been cleared.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control of the truck coming down the hill around 7 a.m.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

