Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 11:39 am
As of 11:30 a.m., an overturned cement truck at the Institute exit on Interstate-64 East has been cleared.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the driver lost control of the truck coming down the hill around 7 a.m.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
Only one lane was open for over four hours Thursday morning.
Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.
