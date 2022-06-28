The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returns tomorrow with an appearance by the beloved P.A. Denny among other beautiful stern-wheelers, bringing back nostalgia and fond memories to the city after a 14-year hiatus.
“There’s a multitude of history behind the boat,” said Scot Heckert, co-owner of American Riverboat Company and current co-operator of the P.A. Denny. “You can pull the boat in anywhere and draw a crowd.”
The P.A. Denny has been close to Charleston’s heart for almost a century, dating back to its construction here in 1930 by Charles Ward Engineering Works. The boat served as a diesel towboat for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville for 24 years, and in 1954, it was sold to Howard Powell & Son in Alabama.
In 1973, Peter Anthony Denny, coal executive and river man from Dunbar, bought the boat and renamed it Robin D Too, after his granddaughter with plans to turn it into a tour boat. He won the 1974 Charleston Regatta Race with the stern-wheeler before his death in January 1975 when it was sold to Lawson Hamilton, a friend of Denny’s, and the Pratt Mining Company.
Upon purchasing, Hamilton gave the boat its most regarded name, P.A. Denny, in honor of his friend. He opened the boat up for celebrations like weddings, birthdays, school trips and private parties for elected officials, making it a place a common place for the creation of core memories by many in Charleston during that time.
In fact, the P.A. Denny was the first boat that Nelson Jones, founder of the Charleston Regatta, worked on as a deckhand, Heckert said.
After being donated in 2004, the P.A. Denny spent five years as a floating classroom in Cincinnati, for the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission before its current owners, the American Riverboat Co., owned and operated by the Heckert family, bought the boat in 2010.
Since then, Capt. R.C. “Heck” Heckert, his wife Diane and his son Scot travel with the treasured boat across the region to different events and regatta festivals to bring joy to its past and new generations of visitors.
The stern-wheeler is 145 feet from the tip of the stage to the stern, according to Scot Heckert, requiring 30 gallons each of red and white paint and 15 gallons of gray to cover its entirety.
Additionally, a trip for the P.A. Denny can take days, as the boat only gets between six and eight miles per hour, Heckert said. He also mentioned that cell service is sparse on the river; however, he said he doesn’t mind the disconnect as much as his grandkids.
Traveling from event to event creates memories for Heckert too. He reminisced on times when people he had just met lent him their car when he was without one or evenings cooking out with other boat owners or captains docked near him during events.
“It’s like a big family, and we’re scattered out from all over, anywhere there’s a river,” Heckert said, noting that regardless of any competition between captains, the boat-owner community looks out for each other at the end of the day.
The Heckert family has owned more than 25 boats through the American Riverboat Company, including the Dixie, which will also be featured this weekend. They also recently purchased the Barge Restaurant in South Charleston, which they hope to revitalize soon.
The P.A. Denny isn’t the only fan-favorite making a comeback this weekend. Regatta favorites like live music, food vendors and the Anything That Floats Race will also return starting Thursday.
According to Bryan Hughes, member of the Charleston Regatta Commission, the festival isn’t going anywhere either. He said they’ve signed multi-year contracts and been given verbal commitments by several sponsors for future Regatta festivals.
“It’s a return to some Regatta of old and Regatta that’s new, but you know, everybody wants to get out and have a good time,” said Hughes.
Hughes said the approximately $1 million project is expected to draw in people from across the country, noting that he’s received messages and calls from people interested in attending from Louisiana, Texas, California, Florida and even Canada.
“The Regatta evokes passionate memories and excitement, and you just hear people talking about that and those who’ve never been to Regatta are just excited to hear how awesome it was and they can’t wait to be a part of it,” Hughes said.