There will be a new member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for at least the rest of this year after Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, announced his resignation Monday.

Pack, 64, is taking a job as a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice, who said Pack is “a dear friend and trusted adviser to me on a range of issues” in a news release Monday morning.

Lacie Pierson covers politics.

