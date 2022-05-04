A municipal judge and legislative analyst for the Legislature is challenging Kanawha County’s longtime county clerk in next week's primary election.
Jared Page and Vera McCormick, both Republicans, are running for Kanawha County Clerk. The winner will face Democrat Amanda Estep-Burton in the November primary election. Estep-Burton is running unopposed.
McCormick is seeking what would be her fourth six-year term as county clerk.
“I love my job,” McCormick said. “I like working for the citizens of Kanawha County. I've run my office professionally and with integrity. And I think that's what the citizens expect. And that's what they really deserve."
McCormick said, if reelected, she’d like to continue developing an online indexing system for records, something she said her office is working on with a goal of protecting residents’ private information.
“We'll just be indexing, so you can look on there and you can see what we have -- if we've got your birth certificate, if we got your deed, or whatever,” McCormick said. The index would inform people if the clerk’s office has the record available, so they could then request it or come to the office in person, she said.
“We've been working on trying to make sure we don't have the Social Security numbers, phone numbers and stuff like that, because some counties went online and somebody found a birth date, Social Security number and they got sued," she said. "You have to really make sure that stuff's not out there.”
McCormick earlier this year disagreed with the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee over the establishment of an early voting site on Charleston's West Side. McCormick supported the county commission’s effort to put a community voting site at the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building on Virginia Street West.
The Secretary of State’s Office ultimately ruled the county had not met deadlines to open the early voting site for the May primary election. County officials say they hope to open the early voting site during November's general election.
“That wasn't much of a decision,” McCormick said of supporting the West Side early voting location. “I'm for trying to help the voters, make it easier on the voters to be able to vote. If we have the money we can have another location we can go to, I’m for that. I've always been for early voting. And I think we've worked real hard at getting them in different areas. And we'll continue to do that, I hope.”
Page is a senior analyst for the Legislature’s House Committee on Government Organization and the municipal judge for the city of St. Albans.
“I really respect Vera, but it's time for a change,” Page said of his reasons for running. “It's really time to modernize that office in a couple of different ways. One of the most important things that a county clerk does is maintain the record room for the property deeds, marriage certificates, all that type stuff. And our record room in Kanawha county is subpar.
“You have to physically be there, and that’s a problem,” Page said.
Page said he would also look at ways to improve the timing it takes to receive election results.
He said he’s updated the system in St. Albans municipal court, which had issues similar to the Kanawha records room.
“It was outdated, there was a lot of problems with it,” Page said. “It was all pen and paper, it wasn't backed up or anything. I have completely transformed our way of keeping records.”
Page said the 2020 election demonstrated the need for ballot integrity and transparency. Former president Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has falsely claimed the election was rigged.
“I'm not trying to say the election was stolen...,” Page said. “What I'm trying to say is the whole phenomenon, it showed the importance of county clerks all across the country and secretaries of state ... and that’s regardless if you're Republican, Democrat, Trump voter, Biden voter.”
Page said when it comes to supporting early voting sites like the one proposed for the West Side, he would follow the law.
“We'd have to look at it at the time, and when we would follow the law.” Page said. “You know, I can't give legal opinions because I'm not an attorney, But we would we would follow the law. And I do support citizens having access to early voting. I'm not sure that that that location was needed, considering the close proximity [to the early voting site at the Voter’s Registration office in downtown Charleston].”