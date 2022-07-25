Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Kanawha County Sunday morning, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carrie Lee Adkins, 30, of Paint Creek, was struck by the intersection of Paint Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue near Hansford. The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

