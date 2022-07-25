Paint Creek woman killed by train, deputies say Staff reports Jul 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Kanawha County Sunday morning, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.Carrie Lee Adkins, 30, of Paint Creek, was struck by the intersection of Paint Creek Road and MacCorkle Avenue near Hansford. The incident was reported just after 8 a.m. Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paint Creek Kanawha County Sheriff Carrie Lee Adkins Deputy Incident Road Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBest Virginia becomes nightmare for Virginia DreamNuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio ValleyThrough waves of adversity, Gorge jet boat tour business surges forwardCollege student looks to open wildlife sanctuary in Boone Co.On A Roll: Retro-fitted camper car makes inaugural road tripGuest editorial: More Republicans should part with TrumpistsDear Abby: After decades of being alone, woman ponders purpose in lifeStatehouse Beat: Big Jim is no CecilHerd That tops Founding Fathers, 77-71KVSS to offer Senior Farmers Market vouchers again this summer See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America