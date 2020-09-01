The Nitro Mission Team’s Food Pantry is conducting a community food giveaway on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Nitro Public Library.
The food pantry will be giving free food boxes to whomever shows up. Anyone is eligible to request a box, according to a news release from the city.
It will be a drive-up operation and volunteers will load boxes into vehicles directly as they drive through the line.
The giveaway is in addition to the normal Tuesday food distribution by the Food Pantry throughout the city of Nitro, according to the release.