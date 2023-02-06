Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Par Mar Lot
A Par Mar convenience store with an Arby’s and a BP gas station is expected to be built later this year near the South Side Bridge, in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A seven-year boom in Par Mar convenience stores will continue later this year, as another rises next to QLabs, near Charleston’s South Side Bridge, along MacCorkle Avenue.

Par Mar President Brian Waugh said the company will soon begin the permitting phase, and construction would peg the combined Par Mar/Arby’s development for a late-summer/early fall opening.

