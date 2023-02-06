A seven-year boom in Par Mar convenience stores will continue later this year, as another rises next to QLabs, near Charleston’s South Side Bridge, along MacCorkle Avenue.
Par Mar President Brian Waugh said the company will soon begin the permitting phase, and construction would peg the combined Par Mar/Arby’s development for a late-summer/early fall opening.
“It normally takes us 90 to 120 days to finish one of these,” he said.
Waugh said the company paid $850,000 for the land, which used to house a General Electric facility. The refurbished QLabs building nearby once was home to West Virginia Lottery operations.
Those who have left MacCorkle Avenue to approach the bridge from Ferry Street have probably noticed a banner sign. The sign says the lot will be occupied by an Arby’s, a Par Mar store and a BP.
BP is Par Mar’s chief gas supplier, Waugh said, although it buys from other companies, too. There will be no separate gas station, only six pumps outside Par Mar. Summit Community Bank is providing financing.
As for Arby’s, Par Mar is a franchisee and has other dual developments around the state and beyond. Arby’s will maintain a separate entrance but a common wall with Par Mar. Customers may walk from one entity to the other.
Waugh said the chain has grown from 49 stores in 2016 to 212 now. It operates in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Kentucky. The boom occurred after Parkersburg native Milo Ritton bought Par Mar in 2016, after it had ceased to be an oil company and concentrated on convenience stores.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to build or purchase them,” Waugh said. “If it makes sense, we purchase it. We’ve turned down more than we’ve purchased.”
In many cases, he said, older people run the stores and their children don’t wish to carry on the business.
As for the new location, Waugh said the site’s traffic volume made it attractive. Also, there are a dearth of convenience/gas stations from Oakwood Road to well past the South Side Bridge.
“We looked at the property, did some traffic studies in the area, and it made sense to come there,” said Waugh, 44.
Par Mar made news in December, when Charleston police officers raided its Ruffner Avenue store and arrested six people. Police shut the store down for a week, pleasing local residents, before the city struck a deal with Waugh a week later to reopen it. Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers agreed to the arrangement but required the city to assess conditions every 30 days and present her with a report.
“Not only do the police make a report,” Waugh said, “we send a report to the judge each month now. We’ve voluntarily quit selling single beers.”
As part of the agreement, police were given free space inside the store to come and go as they please. Lighting is now brighter outside, Waugh said.
“It’s one of the stores we’ve purchased in the last seven years,” he said. “No doubt, there have been some challenges. The changes we’ve made over the last two months have, no doubt, helped.”
Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmedia