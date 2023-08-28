Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MLK Mural
Ninth-grader Arianna Choueiri speaks Monday at the dedication ceremony of a mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the King Center, in Charleston. She was one of many who painted a self-portrait for the mural.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

After a three-year creation process that included a community paint-by-numbers and 1,325 submitted portraits, the mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the King Center is finally complete.

The mural features the face of King highlighted with yellows, greens and purples on a green, blue and purple background of portraits. It was dedicated Monday, the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

