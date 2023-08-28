Ninth-grader Arianna Choueiri speaks Monday at the dedication ceremony of a mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the King Center, in Charleston. She was one of many who painted a self-portrait for the mural.
After a three-year creation process that included a community paint-by-numbers and 1,325 submitted portraits, the mural of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the King Center is finally complete.
The mural features the face of King highlighted with yellows, greens and purples on a green, blue and purple background of portraits. It was dedicated Monday, the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Creation of the 16 foot-by-68 foot mural was announced in January 2020. Jeff Pierson, director of public art for the city of Charleston, wanted to make the mural “of the community by the community.”
“We wanted to follow the ideals of Dr. King. We wanted inclusion, diversity and, most importantly, our community,” he said.
King, himself, was painted by the community in 13 paint-by-numbers style pieces. Pierson and other artists put the finishing touches on and installed the mural last month.
Over 30 workshops were held around Charleston, and virtually, for people to make self-portraits. The portraits were painted on polytab, a material that can be painted and then glued onto a mural.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment not for us as a city, but a community — to have this many people involved in a project that they can drive by for years to come and see their self-portraits, see their involvement as their kids grow up,” Pierson said.
Pierson included some of his family members in the project, including his uncle, who taught him how to draw. He also included a tribute to Paul Reubens, the actor behind Pee-wee Herman, whom Pierson said broke barriers with acceptance.
“There are some hidden famous people,” Pierson said. “I won’t say who. Maybe you can find them.”
Pierson said he’s talked to colleagues around the country and believes that this is the largest participatory mural of King ever created.
Surrounded Monday by children from an afterschool program at the King Center, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the mural helps the children of Charleston know that this is their city.
“That’s why this project is so special,” she said. “We see ourselves. And how powerful to have your face beside that of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
The Rev. Ron English, president of the Charleston NAACP and a personal friend of King, announced at the ceremony that he would donate a childhood picture of King from his family archives to the city of Charleston.
“I really wanted it to be something for the center, and for the kids, and to leave something that will hopefully continue to inspire them as they look at Martin Luther King Jr. as a kid, and then consider where they go and grow from here in terms of what impact his presence, his message and his life has on their lives,” he said.
The portraits encompass people from all walks of life, from Goodwin to local students to June Board. Board, a Black woman, pointed out that, when she was born in 1940, she would not have been allowed to be included in a project like this.
“I know that Dr. King did many things, and he was very brave, and I just don’t know how he did what he did,” she said. “But I thank God I was living at the time that he did it, and I’m proud to be here to receive some of the things that he talked about in his dream.”
