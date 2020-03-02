PEIA switch, salary increases in Charleston's proposed budget

A switch in health insurance coverage, salary increases for employees and fixes in holiday pay for the city’s firefighters highlight the $99.4 million proposed budget Charleston officials presented Monday night for the next fiscal year.
Health insurance
The city wants to move health insurance coverage to Public Employee Insurance Agency (PEIA) to avoid annual cost increases, which is projected to be $1.5 million to $2.5 million in the next budget year. The city is currently self-insured, a model Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said is “no longer sustainable.”
Health care costs make up about 18 percent of the city’s current budget; that would rise to 20 percent next year, City Manager Jonathan Storage said Monday.
Kanawha County is weighing the move to PEIA for the same reasons.
Though the city is required to offer all seven PEIA plans, Storage said the city will likely financially subsidize just two of the plans: Preferred Provider Benefit (PPB) Plans A and C.
Storage said tobacco-free city employees who choose PPB Plan C will pay around $89 per month for health coverage under a family plan.
City employees pay around $236 per month under the current model, a $1,700 per year savings, Storage said.
And 100 percent of deductibles will be paid by the city under Plan C, Storage said.
The maximum out-of-pocket costs amount an employee will pay a year under a Plan C family plan is $2,200, he said.
Under PPB Plan A family plan, employees will pay about $177 per month for coverage; a $693 savings per year compared to the old model, Storage said.
Deductibles under Plan A will not be covered by the city, Storage said. The annual deductible for Plan A is $900 for medical costs and $150 for prescription costs; under Plan C those costs are combined.
Retired employees, however, will remain under the city’s self-insured program.
“Nothing will change for our retirees,” Storage said.
Also, any current city employee can apply to go back under the city’s self-insured model once they retire.
Dental and vision coverage will remain the same, and the health clinic offered by the city will remain open, he said.
A nearly $6 million health insurance reserve fund the city owns will stay put, Storage said. If any of that is spent, it will be toward retiree health benefits or remain a safety net for health costs.
“In one year alone, that [fund] could be eaten up in costs,” he said.
Multiple PEIA working sessions will be held throughout the next two weeks.
Salary increases, holiday pay, demolitions and tourism
There will be a $2,000 salary increase for all full-time, non-elected city employees under the proposed budget.
A $2,000 starting pay raise will be given to new police officers and firefighters, as well.
The next budget includes the $700,000 needed to properly pay the city’s firefighters for holiday pay. On Jan. 13, the city agreed to back pay nearly $1.7 million to firefighters after it was found they were improperly paid during the holidays for eight years.
The city is increasing its home demolition funding by 33 percent, from $225,000 to $300,000, to fight ongoing housing blight. Goodwin said the city is working to remove as many unsafe vacant structures as possible.
Goodwin said continued investments will be made toward tourism. The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center was just named one of the eight regional host sites for The Basketball Tournament; that includes Best Virginia, a team of former West Virginia University basketball stars.
There will be a special Finance Committee meeting at 5 p.m. on March 9 to vote on the budget. If passed out of committee, the budget will go before city council on March 16.