A Charleston attorney and chairman of a volunteer committee aimed at increasing the city’s sustainability efforts will serve the remainder of late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey’s term on Charleston City Council.
Council approved Councilwoman Caitlin Cook’s nomination of Emmett Pepper during its regular meeting Monday. Pepper was sworn in immediately after.
“Emmett Pepper is a community advocate who is passionate about conservation, government efficiency and sustainability -- much like the late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “After speaking with John’s wife Holly, we feel Emmett will be the perfect fit to help lead our city forward.”
Councilman Adam Knauff said appointing Pepper is a missed opportunity to “uplift the voice of underserved people throughout the city” and called for a roll-call vote for Pepper’s approval.
Council voted 21-3 to approve Pepper, with Knauff, Shannon Snodgrass and Jeanine Faegre opposed. Two members, Sam Minardi and Courtney Persinger, were absent.
Pepper, an East End resident, practices bankruptcy law and works as the policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia. He worked with Bailey to start the Green Team, a citizen advisory committee that suggests ways to improve the city’s sustainability.
In August, at the Green Team’s proposal, council passed a bill with the goal of reducing the city’s energy usage and costs.
Pepper said now that he’s a member of council, he would step down from being chairman of the Green Team.
"My main goal is to continue the work that John Bailey was doing to come up with a viable recycling program for the city and for the region,” Pepper said after the council meeting. “And that will probably not include taking our recyclables to Raleigh County.”
Goodwin appointed Pepper to two city council committees -- Environment and Recycling, and Ordinance and Rules.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.