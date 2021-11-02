As Charleston works to redraw its ward map to reflect the population of the 2020 census, one City Council member wants to reduce the number of wards altogether.
Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr on Monday proposed cutting the number of wards from 20 to 10.
“We have a council for a population that's exponentially larger than ours,” Pharr told a reporter after the meeting.
Pharr said she made the proposal after looking into the number of council members who have run unopposed in city elections over the past few years.
In the 2018 general election, only six of 20 wards had more than one candidate. That included one ward in which a councilman died too late to have his name removed from the ballot.
Charleston has one City Council member representing each of the 20 wards. There are six council members, including Pharr, who represent the entire city as council members at large.
Charleston’s population fell by more than 2,500, to 48,864, in the past decade, according to the 2020 census. The city is in the process of redrawing its ward map with the goal of having an approximately equal number of people in each ward.
City Attorney Kevin Baker on Monday presented three potential ward maps to the council for consideration. All three options would keep the number of wards at 20.
Baker said it's within the council's authority to reduce the number of wards, but that would require a separate bill.
"If a map approved by [the] council would reduce the number of wards, I assume there would be support for a separate bill also reducing the number of wards," Baker said. "That's a possibility on the table."
Pharr said she's open to reducing the number of at-large council members, as well. That would require a change to the city's charter, Baker said.
Councilman Pat Jones, who represents Ward 1, spoke in opposition of Pharr's suggestion. He referenced research he said was done a few years ago that said, while other cities might have fewer representatives, those representatives often are working full-time for the cities.
"If you think five or six council people can take care of all the calls," Jones said. "I don't know how many calls people get in this room, but my phone can ring at 2 o'clock in the morning and I answer it."
The city has 11 wards north of the Kanawha River and nine wards south. The population has shifted from the north side to the south, but not enough to require 10 wards on each side of the river, Baker said.
The city hired a consultant, who came up with the first option for a ward map. City staff came up with the other two.
Since the 2010 census, Ward 11, in the Woodbridge Drive area, lost 500 people. That represents the biggest population loss of any ward, Baker said.
The first map option would put the Woodbridge Drive area in a ward with a section of Greenbrier Street toward the interstate, Baker said.
"It actually makes for the biggest ward, in population, on the north side of the river when you do that," Baker said.
In the second option, Ward 11 would be expanded to include some of adjacent Ward 8. That option would create a sort of domino effect, Baker said, with Ward 8 taking a portion of Ward 7, and so on.
The third map option would have Ward 11 crossing the Kanawha River. Baker said previous councils have been wary about drawing wards that include both sides of the river.
"I understand that may not be something that folks think is a good idea," Baker said. "I just want to make sure that you all have as many options as we could get in a short amount of time."
Under the third option, many of the wards are nearly identical to what they are now, except for Ward 11, he said.
Baker said that, while the consultant and city staff came up with three map options, the council could feasibly combine portions of the first and second maps and have more options.
The council's Planning / Streets and Traffic Committee will take up the redistricting options during a public meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at the city service center.
In other business, the City Council:
- Approved renewal of a lease agreement between with Yoga Power for space in the city’s building at 601 Morris Street for five years. According to the lease, Yoga Power will pay $7,500 per month, with the option of a $1,000 per month credit in exchange for offering free yoga classes to city employees.
- Passed a resolution approving “Citizen Appreciation Parking” for the Saturdays between Thanksgiving and New Years Day. On the Saturdays of Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, hourly parking fees will be waived at all metered, on-street city parking spaces. The parking revenue loss equals about $1,600 per Saturday, according to the resolution.