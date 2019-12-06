PHOTO: Banking on the future

Crews with Amhurst Madison spent Friday removing and replacing old rock from the bank of the Kanawha River, in Charleston, as part of a joint project between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Using a crane tied down to a barge, workers removed the old rock to make way for new Indiana limestone. The project involves removing and replacing rock from Greenbrier Street to Haddad Riverfront Park, to reinforce the bank.
The construction will force the closure of portions of the lower walkway along the river until the project's expected completion in June.