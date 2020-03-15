PHOTO: Injured barred owl returns home

A barred owl left dazed, confused and severely concussed following an encounter with a car on Charleston's Bridge Road on Feb. 22 returned to its home in the forest surrounding the Sunrise Carriage Trail on Sunday, as a small crowd of well-wishers looked on.
Among them was Jeff Hall of Roller Road, who stopped after rounding a curve while traveling up the narrow road and saw the injured bird on the pavement ahead. He brought the owl, an adult female, to the Animal Emergency Hospital in South Charleston, where initial treatment began, before the bird was transferred to Three Rivers Avian Center in Summers County for three weeks of rehabilitation.
After stretching her wings for a moment, the owl flew off the gloved hand of Wendy Perrone, the avian center's executive director, and glided to a perch in a tree about 100 yards distant, before flying downslope to another tree.
"She looked beautiful," said Hall, after watching the flight. "When I first saw her I assumed she had broken something, and being able to fly again might not have been possible. But that was fun to see."