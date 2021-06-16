Charleston’s newest dog park, Emma’s Place, was dedicated Wednesday. Located near the soccer fields at Cato Park, on Charleston’s West Side, the park was named in honor of Emma, a chocolate Lab who belonged to Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty in December.
The park features several pieces of play equipment, a gazebo and a water station. Edgewood Summit, a senior living community, is donating a bench in Johnson’s memory, according to a statement from the city of Charleston.
“Cassie Johnson was a lover of animals — especially her Emma,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the news release. “This is the perfect way to keep her memory alive and honor one of the things she loved most in the world.”