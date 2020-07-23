Vernon Arnold of St. Albans travels to various parks across the Kanawha Valley to clean up a bit and visit his waterfowl friends. He waits for ducks on Thursday after leaving food and water at Daniel Boone Park along to the Kanawha River in Charleston. He said he makes his rounds to parks every week picking up trash and leave food for the birds and squirrels. “I’d like to see more use of the public parks,” he said.
