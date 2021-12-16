Preschool students from the West Virginia Early Learning Academy and Discovery Kingdom present toys they, their parents and teachers have collected to Santa Claus during the Charleston Police Department’s second annual Wonderland Toy Drive Wednesday.
Dressed as elves, preschool students from the West Virginia Early Learning Academy and Discovery Kingdom stand ready to present toys to Santa Claus at the Charleston Police Department’s second annual Wonderland Toy Drive Wednesday at the Beni Kedem parking lot.
Charleston Police Lt. David Payne fist bumps preschool students from the West Virginia Early Learning Academy and Discovery Kingdom as teacher LeeAnn Adkins (left) and preschool owner Tamara Protan look on following the children's presentation of toys.
The Charleston Police Department kicked off its second annual Wonderland Toy Drive on Wednesday at the Beni Kedem parking lot. The event included a visit from preschool students at the West Virginia Early Learning Academy and Discovery Kingdom.
The drive continues today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the Charleston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations.