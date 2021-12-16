The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Charleston Police Department kicked off its second annual Wonderland Toy Drive on Wednesday at the Beni Kedem parking lot. The event included a visit from preschool students at the West Virginia Early Learning Academy and Discovery Kingdom.

The drive continues today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the Charleston Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations.

Toys will be distributed next week.

Recommended for you