PHOTO: WV International Auto Show in high gear

Attendees to the 2020 Auto Show get to look at several different models on the floor of the Charleston Colosieum.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia

International Auto Show continued Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The annual event features an assortment of new cars, trucks and SUVs, along with classic rides and the debuting Powersports Pavilion, which showcases motorcycles, side by sides and ATVs.

The show concludes today, with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Anderson Sr., Isaac - 11 a.m., North Hills Baptist Church, Pocatalico.

Clutter, Billy - 11 a.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Coffman, Connie - 3 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Davis, Michael - Noon, Bancroft Fire Department.

Eads, Harold - 6:30 p.m., Charleston Mountain Mission, Charleston.

Flowers, Richard - Noon, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hanna Sr., Ronald - 10 a.m., Tioga Christian Church, Tioga.

Hardway, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Horwich, Mark - Noon, Roane County High School, Spencer.

Johnson, Margaret - 11 a.m., Johnson Cemetery, Strange Creek.

Kisiday, Dorothy - 2 p.m., Risen Lord Catholic Church, Maysel.

Knight, Jacquelynn - Noon, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Clendenin.

Lovejoy, David - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Lucas, William - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Nasby, Joan - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Neely Sr., Charles - Noon, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Payne, Daniel - Noon, Heritage Park Community Building, Spencer.

Reveal, Walter - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Sergent, Jennie - 2 p.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Smith, Patricia - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Starcher, Susie - 1 p.m., Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Toler, Virginia - 2 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Watson, David - 5 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church, Charleston.

Young, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God, Upper Glade.