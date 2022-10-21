Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Workers on Friday began installing a new air handling system on the roof of the seven-story Kanawha County Judicial Building in downtown Charleston.

In January, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $4.3 million construction contract with Doughtery Construction Company to replace the building's air handling system and heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit, and replace and install a new roof.

