A 550-ton hydraulic crane lowers the top of a heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit from the roof of the Kanawha County Judicial Building in downtown Charleston on Friday. Workers are in the process of replacing the building's HVAC unit and installing a new air handling system.
Workers on Friday began installing a new air handling system on the roof of the seven-story Kanawha County Judicial Building in downtown Charleston. The work, expected to continue through the weekend, will cause the closure of Virginia Street between Goshorn and Court streets.
In January, the Kanawha County Commission approved a $4.3 million construction contract with Doughtery Construction Company to replace the building's air handling system and heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit, and replace and install a new roof.
With the renovation, air cleaning technology used in health care settings will be installed to make the building as safe as possible, Kanawha commission president Kent Carper said in a news release.
The building's old ventilation system was 25 years old, the commission said.
The project, paid for with American Rescue Plan funding, also includes elevator upgrades and parking garage repairs.
Through Monday, all lanes of Virginia Street between Goshorn and Court streets will be closed to allow for the use of a 550-ton hydraulic crane and to accommodate ongoing utility work.