PHOTOS: A Charleston Thanksgiving tradition continues

Volunteers at First Baptist Church, in downtown Charleston, were hard at work Wednesday preparing food for the 53rd annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner.
The event, which has been a Charleston tradition since Veltri first served meals at his Holley and Worthy hotels in 1966, annually feeds hundreds in the Charleston area. More than 1,700 meals are expected to be delivered across the city beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Meals will also be served at First Baptist, located at 432 Shrewsbury Street, beginning at 11:30.
According to organizers, this year’s menu includes 17 whole turkeys, 60 hams, 400 pounds of mashed potatoes, 2,400 hot rolls, 275 pies, dressing, cranberry sauce green beans and more.