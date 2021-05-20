A line of vehicles stretched down Patrick Street Plaza on Thursday as people took part in Charleston's latest vaccination drive. They weren't there to receive COVID-19 shots, though.
The city teamed up with Fix Charleston, a Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association program, to provide 100 rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats during the drive-thru event. Additional services, including parvo vaccinations and microchipping, were available for a fee.
A second rabies vaccination clinic will be held June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all shots have been allotted.