City of Charleston mechanic Kolby Burdette (left) uses a torch to loosen bolts so he and Mark Hughes can replace the shocks on a city snowplow. All the city's salt trucks made a pass through the city's garage Tuesday to get checked out before the first snowfall.
The city of Charleston Public Works Department did a "dry run" of salt spreaders and snowplow equipment Tuesday in an effort to be ready for the area's first snowfall.
Public Works employees drove the routes they'll take during adverse weather, and the department evaluated snowplow and salt spreader equipment, which has been stored away since April, director Brent Webster said.
Webster said during the dry run, newer drivers could work with a driver with more experience to learn the ins and outs of their routes.
"It's important when you're salting and spreading and using the plow, some streets you want to go up, some streets you want to go down, or there could be a manhole issue that sticks out a little bit," Webster said. "So, we're just really trying to create some muscle memory with the routes."