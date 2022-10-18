Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The city of Charleston Public Works Department did a "dry run" of salt spreaders and snowplow equipment Tuesday in an effort to be ready for the area's first snowfall.

Public Works employees drove the routes they'll take during adverse weather, and the department evaluated snowplow and salt spreader equipment, which has been stored away since April, director Brent Webster said.

