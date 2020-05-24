PHOTOS: A Memorial Day to remember

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


To get ready for Memorial Day, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts placed flags near grave markers at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar Sunday. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Alderman, Keith - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery.

Carrier, Norma - 1 p.m. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Cutlip-Livesay, Renae - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.

Lovejoy, Nannie - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Perry, Anna - 4:30 p.m., Zoom.

Taylor, Mildred - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.