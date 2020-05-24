PHOTOS: A Memorial Day to remember

To get ready for Memorial Day, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts placed flags near grave markers at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar Sunday.
Funerals for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Alderman, Keith - 2 p.m., Cochran Cemetery.
Carrier, Norma - 1 p.m. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Cutlip-Livesay, Renae - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Lovejoy, Nannie - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Perry, Anna - 4:30 p.m., Zoom.
Taylor, Mildred - 2:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Tucker, Larry - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.