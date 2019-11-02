top story

Photos: After some tricky weather, finally some treats

The weather played tricks on many children in the Kanawha Valley, prompting many places to postpone trick-or-treating from Halloween night to Saturday evening.

But finally, most kids — and more than a few adults — got to dress up and redistribute some candy on Saturday evening. Several towns around the area held indoor events as well.

Most places in Kanawha County started their two hours of trick-or-treating at 5 p.m., and Putnam County began at 6 p.m. Did some enterprising kids jump the county line and get three hours to gather goodies instead?

