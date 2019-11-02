Photos: After some tricky weather, finally some treats

Asbury, Doris - Noon, Emma Chapel Church, Liberty.
Barker II, Kenny - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Cooper, Gary - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Coots, Paul - 11 a.m., Colcord Presbyterian Church, Colcord.
Cummings, Donald - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Cunningham, Sandra - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.
Davis, Charles - 2 p.m., Upper Holly Union Mission Church, Jumbo.
Davis, Marion - 1 p.m., New Baptist Church, Huntington.
Davis, Pearl - 1:30 p.m., Hissom Tabernacle, Charleston.
Elliott, Brenda - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Gardner, Ronald - 2 p.m., Maplewood Chapel.
Gower, Barbara - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Hall, Ramona - 1 p.m., Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
Hedrick Sr., Charles - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Holroyd, Robert - 2 p.m., Burns Wornal Chapel, Memorial Funeral Directory & Cremation Center, Princeton.
Hope, Tyson - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Jewell, Glenville - Noon, The French Goat, Lewisburg.
Johnson, George - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Johnson, Michael - 11 a.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Lewis, Mark - 11 a.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Martin, Chreda - 2:30 p.m., Arthur-Phillips Cemetery, Wriston.
Matthews, Melba - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
May, Elva - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Risden Jr., Spencer - 1 p.m., McMechen Fire Hall, McMechen.
Smith, Agnes - 10 a.m., First Baptist Church of Dunbar, Dunbar.
Stacy, Robert - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Watterson, Arnold - 1 p.m., Mt. Union Church, Pliny.