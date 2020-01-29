PHOTOS: An angel gets its wing

The Cotton Angel, which has stood watch in Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery for more than 100 years, is getting a new lease on life.
Vandalized during the early 1970s, the statue is missing both hands and has damage to its head and one wing. Work is now underway to restore the hand-carved marble angel to its original state.
Kyle Hays, with Durable Restoration, based out of Cincinnati, spent Wednesday working on the project. Hays said the work, which is costing nearly $20,000, should take about four weeks to complete. The cemetery endowment is paying for the repairs.