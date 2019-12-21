PHOTOS: Annual toy ride brings Christmas cheer to pediatric patients

More than 200 bikers roared into CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital on Saturday to spread holiday cheer to pediatric patients and their families with gifts of new toys and stuffed animals as part of the sixth annual Southern West Virginia Toy Ride.

Open to all motorcycle clubs, independent riders and the general public, the Toy Ride provides not only Christmas gifts, but enough toys to be distributed to children at the hospital throughout the year.

