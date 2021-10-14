Rick Francke (left), president of Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum, talks with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Ratrie family members and friends of the cemetery following the official opening of the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum at Spring Hill Park Cemetery Thursday. A tulip poplar tree, which is the tree used in the City of Charleston’s logo, lives on the hillside directly above where they’re standing. It is one of the more than 100 species of trees that are tagged with QR codes, which when scanned with a smartphone can provide further information about the trees and show a map where they are located on the 180-acre site.
A Star Magnolia tree at the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum is among the trees that has been tagged with a QR code, which when used with a smartphone, can give further information about the tree and other trees’ locations throughout the cemetery. More than 100 trees have been tagged.
Rick Francke (left), president of Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum, talks with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, Ratrie family members and friends of the cemetery following the official opening of the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum at Spring Hill Park Cemetery Thursday. A tulip poplar tree, which is the tree used in the City of Charleston’s logo, lives on the hillside directly above where they’re standing. It is one of the more than 100 species of trees that are tagged with QR codes, which when scanned with a smartphone can provide further information about the trees and show a map where they are located on the 180-acre site.
A Star Magnolia tree at the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum is among the trees that has been tagged with a QR code, which when used with a smartphone, can give further information about the tree and other trees’ locations throughout the cemetery. More than 100 trees have been tagged.
Charleston city officials were joined Thursday by Spring Hill Cemetery Superintendent Larry Ford, members of the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum and members of the Ratrie family as they opened the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum at the hilltop cemetery.
The newly designated arboretum has more than 100 distinct species of trees and five champion trees, called such because they’re considered to be the best of their kind in existence in West Virginia, according to a news release from the city.
“The Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum will provide educational opportunities for our students and be another beautiful outdoor experience for visitors and those who live in our Capital City,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “Thank you to the Ratrie family and the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum for your dedication to this project.”