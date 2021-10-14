The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston city officials were joined Thursday by Spring Hill Cemetery Superintendent Larry Ford, members of the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum and members of the Ratrie family as they opened the Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum at the hilltop cemetery.

The newly designated arboretum has more than 100 distinct species of trees and five champion trees, called such because they’re considered to be the best of their kind in existence in West Virginia, according to a news release from the city.

“The Mary Price Ratrie Arboretum will provide educational opportunities for our students and be another beautiful outdoor experience for visitors and those who live in our Capital City,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “Thank you to the Ratrie family and the Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery Park & Arboretum for your dedication to this project.”

