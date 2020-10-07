High school football kicked off under the Wednesday night lights on campuses across Kanawha County.
Capital High’s Cougars met the South Charleston Black Eagles in the evening at South Charleston High. It was the first game of the season for both teams.
Following several weeks of not being able to play because of coronavirus restrictions, students and teams were given the green light to return to classrooms and extracurricular activities, like football and band, after Kanawha County dropped into the gold category on the state’s color-coded school reentry map.
