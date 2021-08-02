The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Area radio station 98.7 The Beat teamed up with Todd Judy Ford on Monday to host the 14th annual Backpack Attack backpack giveaway at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston. About 500 backpacks, stuffed with school supplies, were given to area students, organizers said in a news release.

Tags

Recommended for you