Area radio station 98.7 The Beat teamed up with Todd Judy Ford on Monday to host the 14th annual Backpack Attack backpack giveaway at Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston. About 500 backpacks, stuffed with school supplies, were given to area students, organizers said in a news release.
PHOTOS: Backpack Attack back at it
- chris dorst | gazette-mail photos
