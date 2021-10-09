PHOTOS: Bargains and beer on Charleston's East End Staff reports Oct 9, 2021 31 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media 1 of 2 Buy Now People peruse items for sale to benefit the Dog Bless animal rescue program in the yard of a house on Quarrier Street during the annual East End Yard Sale on Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Buy Now Bobbie Hannah (left) of St. Albans, and Carolyn Burton of Charleston carry small mugs of beer while walking along Washington Street East during the Foam at the Dome beer festival on Saturday. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores of people descended upon Charleston's East End in search of bargains and beer on Saturday as the East End Yard Sale and the Foam at the Dome beer festival took over the neighborhood.Both events were making their return to the city after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesPolice investigate double homicide on West SideGazette-Mail editorial: Justice, baby, stop shooting yourself in the footTwo women crowned 'homecoming royalty' after WVU does away with 'king' and 'queen' titlesPrep football: Poca hangs on for 28-26 win over WinfieldGoodwin changes city council committee assignmentsPrep football: 7 TD passes carry GW past Riverside 49-0Charleston mall owner 'fixing to kick out' some tenantsInvasive spotted lanternflies found in fourth West Virginia countyWVU football: Mountaineer QB Doege tackles criticism head-onWest Virginia history, geography combine with constitutional geometry in redistricting meeting Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 9, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health