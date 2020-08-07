Baseball history was on display Friday at Appalachian Power Park as the West Virginia Power became the first professional baseball team to host the Centennial Celebration of the Negro League exhibit.
The exhibit, originally set to be the central part of the Power’s African American Heritage Night before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the minor league baseball season, features artifacts, photos, uniforms and other memorabilia from Josh Gibson, who, in 1972, became just the second Negro League player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Even though the pandemic forced the cancellation of the game and promotion, we believe this showcase of baseball’s history and history-making players is vital for us to host at our facility so we can honor the vibrant African American community in Charleston,” Power Managing Partner Tim Wilcox said in a news release announcing the exhibit last month.
The Josh Gibson Foundation and AARP-West Virginia also helped sponsor the event.