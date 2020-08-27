Local radio station 98.7 The Beat teamed up with Todd Judy Ford to host the 13th annual Beat Backpack Attack backpack giveaway Thursday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- Clendenin area restaurant to open with 'pay-what-you-can' model
- New effort aims to connect Charleston area artists and funds
- Renovation of downtown library 'right on track,' KCPL director says
- Chuck Landon: New college football rule will create roster woes
- Marsh: More info needed from CDC on call for less COVID-19 testing
- Debra K. Sullivan: Another problem facing schools
- WVU football notebook: Briason Mays seeing time at offensive tackle
- Hawks Nest Tunnel to rise from the depths for first time in 85 years
- Dear Abby: Couple planning wedding wants to keep haters away
- Ben Fields: Cable news is essentially pro wrestling (Opinion)