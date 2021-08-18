The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

South Charleston’s Summerfest offered attendees a ticket to ride to the past Wednesday night as Beatlemania Magic, a Beatles tribute band, performed opening night of the festival.

Summerfest is a free four-day festival marking the wind down of summer at the city’s historic Mound. The event features food and craft vendors, activities for children and musical performances.

Thursday night the stage will welcome The Avalons with City Heat. Friday night will see 7 Bridges, the Ultimate Eagles Experience, with the Jeff Ellis Band. Savannah Jack will perform Saturday night with Big Planet Soul.

