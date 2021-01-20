The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, in downtown Charleston, celebrated Inauguration Day with sweet deal on a sweet treat Wednesday.

The shop welcomed the arrival of Joe Biden, the nation’s 46th President, with a 46-cent sundae consisting of one scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles.

In 2008, Biden — then a Democratic vice presidential candidate — visited Ellen’s while on the campaign trail. He spoke with Sara Beal, daughter of Ellen’s owner Ellen Beal, who was recovering from surgery for a brain aneurysm.

Biden underwent surgery for two brain aneurysms, on opposite sides of his brain, in 1988.