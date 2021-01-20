Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, in downtown Charleston, celebrated Inauguration Day with sweet deal on a sweet treat Wednesday.
The shop welcomed the arrival of Joe Biden, the nation’s 46th President, with a 46-cent sundae consisting of one scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles.
In 2008, Biden — then a Democratic vice presidential candidate — visited Ellen’s while on the campaign trail. He spoke with Sara Beal, daughter of Ellen’s owner Ellen Beal, who was recovering from surgery for a brain aneurysm.
Biden underwent surgery for two brain aneurysms, on opposite sides of his brain, in 1988.