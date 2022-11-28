Neighbors watch Monday as a Rodney Loftis & Son demolition team tears down a house on St. Albans’ Poplar Drive. The razing of the abandoned building was part of a grant program from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.
Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt (from left), St. Albans Mayor Scott James and state Auditor JB McCuskey watch the demolition of a house on Poplar Drive, in St. Albans, on Monday. McCuskey was in Nitro earlier this month as the city undertook a similar action.
Another house came down Monday in St. Albans as crews from Rodney Loftis Demolition went to work on a building on Poplar Drive. Paid for with a grant from the State Auditor’s Office, the city plans to knock down another 17 structures.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James was on hand to watch the demolition with Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey. James said the city got a $540,000 grant from the state to continue demolition on dilapidated structures. He said it will take two to three months, weather permitting. Earlier this month, McCuskey was in Nitro with Casebolt to watch demolition progress in that city.
“St. Albans and Nitro, and all these communities that have gotten this grant, are going to be better and, in the long run, it’s going to make the state better,” James said.