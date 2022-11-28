Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Another house came down Monday in St. Albans as crews from Rodney Loftis Demolition went to work on a building on Poplar Drive. Paid for with a grant from the State Auditor’s Office, the city plans to knock down another 17 structures.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James was on hand to watch the demolition with Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt and West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey. James said the city got a $540,000 grant from the state to continue demolition on dilapidated structures. He said it will take two to three months, weather permitting. Earlier this month, McCuskey was in Nitro with Casebolt to watch demolition progress in that city.

