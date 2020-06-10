PHOTOS: Bye bye bookshelves

The books and furniture have been removed from the Kanawha County Public Library's main branch in downtown Charleston as the building is prepared for renovation. While some of the books have been moved into storage, many of them were relocated to the library's temporary home at the Charleston Town Center mall. 

The $24 million renovation project will begin soon and is set to be complete in February 2022. The renovations will add about 20,000 square feet to the building at 123 Capitol St., and will also include a large meeting space and a cafe.  

