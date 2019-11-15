top story

PHOTOS: Carving his own path

At a roadside stand in Nitro earlier this year, Jeffrey Scott stood in the bright sunshine peddling his wares laid out on the table before him.

There were handmade wooden spoons, spatulas and utensils, each meticulously carved by Scott, a Hartford City, Indiana, resident who was in West Virginia visiting his wife's family. Visitors stopped to admire the items for sale, but just as many stopped to admire the craftsman.

Jeffrey Scott said he lost both his arms in a farming accident when he was 3 years old. He learned to do everything from basic tasks to intricate woodworking without use of his hands.

"Mom always said, if there's a will, there's a way," he said. "It's mind over matter; I don't mind if it don't matter."

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Akers Sr., Virgil - 1:30 p.m., Belle Town Hall, Belle.

Barbour, Hazel - 1 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.

Carnessali, Eunice - 1 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church.

Coleman, Russell - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Charleston.

Dean, Beverly - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Deem, Jeffery - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Faulkes, Betty -  1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Greatshouse, Julie - 11 a.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Hall, Joseph -  1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Harrah, Madeline - 2 p.m., Amick Cemetery, Comfort.

Hatfield, Ronnie - 6 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Hypes, Ida - 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Poe. 

Johnson, Betsy - 3 p.m., Emmons Church of God.

Jones Sr., Denver - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Jones, William - 11 a.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Marcum, Regina - Noon, Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Miller, Jack - 2 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Minton, Paul - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. 

Rowsey, Virginia - 1 p.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.

Seacrist, Carl - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sellards, Frances - 11 a.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Smith, Sterling - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.