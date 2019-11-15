PHOTOS: Carving his own path

At a roadside stand in Nitro earlier this year, Jeffrey Scott stood in the bright sunshine peddling his wares laid out on the table before him.
There were handmade wooden spoons, spatulas and utensils, each meticulously carved by Scott, a Hartford City, Indiana, resident who was in West Virginia visiting his wife's family. Visitors stopped to admire the items for sale, but just as many stopped to admire the craftsman.
Jeffrey Scott said he lost both his arms in a farming accident when he was 3 years old. He learned to do everything from basic tasks to intricate woodworking without use of his hands.
"Mom always said, if there's a will, there's a way," he said. "It's mind over matter; I don't mind if it don't matter."