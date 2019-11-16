PHOTOS: Casting a line in Clendenin

Dozens of anxious anglers were on hand as approximately 1,000 pounds of trout were released into the Elk River, in Clendenin, Saturday morning.

The stocking, which consisted mostly of rainbow trout, was sponsored by the Kanawha County Commission with the hopes of giving the town, which was ravaged by the June 2016 flood, a boost to its economy.

The fish, which weighed in the 1- to 4-pound range, were provided by a private hatchery in Mercer County.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Akers Sr., Virgil - 1:30 p.m., Belle Town Hall, Belle.

Barbour, Hazel - 1 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.

Carnessali, Eunice - 1 p.m., North Charleston Apostolic Church.

Coleman, Russell - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Charleston.

Dean, Beverly - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Deem, Jeffery - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Faulkes, Betty -  1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

Greatshouse, Julie - 11 a.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Hall, Joseph -  1 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Harrah, Madeline - 2 p.m., Amick Cemetery, Comfort.

Hatfield, Ronnie - 6 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Hypes, Ida - 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Poe. 

Johnson, Betsy - 3 p.m., Emmons Church of God.

Jones Sr., Denver - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Jones, William - 11 a.m., Fairlawn Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Marcum, Regina - Noon, Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Miller, Jack - 2 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.

Minton, Paul - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. 

Rowsey, Virginia - 1 p.m., White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville.

Seacrist, Carl - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Sellards, Frances - 11 a.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Smith, Sterling - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.