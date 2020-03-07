PHOTOS: Celtic Calling gets people moo-ving

Baker, Thomas - 1 p.m., North Charleston Baptist Church, Charleston.
Baldwin, Orville - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Ceperley, Florian - 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Clay, Sylvia - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Collins, Ronnie - 10 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Comstock, David - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cook, Amy - 10 a.m., Eleanor Town Hall, Eleanor.
Davis, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Facemire Jr., Cecil - 2 p.m., Birch River Cemetery.
Facemyer, Jenny - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.
Ferrell, Michael - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.
Garrett, Joel - 1 p.m., Boggs Fork Community Church, near Spencer.
Harper, Earthleen - 4 p.m., Rucker Cemetery, Elkview.
Justice, Mayfair - 10 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Moore, Mary - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery.
Moss, Nancy - 12:30 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Neidert, Ronald - 10 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling.
Newsom, Doris - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Pendleberry, Ruth - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Ruch, James - Noon, First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Shamblin, Jesse - 2 p.m., Toney's Branch Church, Bloomingrose.
Treadway, Donald - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Weethee Sr., Robert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Williams Sr., Herman - 2 p.m., Clear Creek Presbyterian Church.