The Charleston Fire Department welcomed 19 new firefighters to its ranks Friday during a ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The class of firefighters is the largest in over 30 years, according to Fire Chief Shawn Wanner.
“Throughout the past four months, we have seen the dedication these individuals have shown throughout their training,” said Wanner. “They are excited to get into the community and help keep the citizens and visitors of Charleston safe.”
The new recruits took the firefighter's oath after completing four months of training that began Oct. 13, 2020. They will work their first shifts Sunday.
“Charleston has the most committed and hard-working fire department and EMS service in the State,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are thrilled to add nineteen new men and women to the department.”
Graduates include Adam Miller, Taryn Conklin, Bradley Taylor, Trevor McGhee, Andrew Guthrie, Trey Wilcox, Nickolas Miller, Nicholas Devaney, Alexander Evans, Jacob Daniel, Scottie Dingus, Samuel Chaber, Zane Weese, Derick West, Austin Young, John Nesselrotte II, Andrew Riley, Justin Hawkins, and Isaac Brunetti.